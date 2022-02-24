MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Down 6%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.68 and last traded at $89.68. Approximately 2,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 97,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

