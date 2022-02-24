MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Down 6%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.68 and last traded at $89.68. Approximately 2,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 97,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.
About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
