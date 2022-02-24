Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.47

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 1004663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

