National Asset Management Inc. Has $788,000 Holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Zedge worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 25,591 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 393.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.

Zedge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.