National Asset Management Inc. Has $933,000 Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 562,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.24 on Thursday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

