National Asset Management Inc. Has $965,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUG. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

