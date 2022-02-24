National Asset Management Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $225.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $240.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.