National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,212 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

