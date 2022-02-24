National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,953,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

