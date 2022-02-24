National Bankshares Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Target Price to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.