National Bankshares Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Target Price to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.
Shares of RBA opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18.
In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
