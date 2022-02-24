National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Posts Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 401,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

