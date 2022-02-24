Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NGS opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

