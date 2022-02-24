Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NGS opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
