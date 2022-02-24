Navcoin One Day Volume Hits $134,370.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Navcoin has a market cap of $8.86 million and $134,370.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002357 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013778 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007588 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,886,897 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

