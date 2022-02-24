nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.68

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 2640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

