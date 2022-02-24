Needham & Company LLC Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $29.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.52 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.