Neenah (NYSE:NP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.85

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 85160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $670.86 million, a P/E ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neenah by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Neenah by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neenah by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Neenah by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Neenah by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

