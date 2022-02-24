NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $24.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

