NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

NetApp has raised its dividend payment by 63.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NTAP opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.95.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

