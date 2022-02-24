NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.68.

Shares of NTAP opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 78.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 84.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 998,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

