NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $25,034,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NetApp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,491,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

