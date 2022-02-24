NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Position Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 over the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

