Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96.

Netwealth Group Company Profile

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. It also provides investment wrap products for self-managed super fund (SMSF) or high net-worth clients; investment options, such as listed securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and others; insurance products; forms and documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

