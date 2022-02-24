Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96.
Netwealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.