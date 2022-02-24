Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 263.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145,270 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,830,474 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of KOS opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.21. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

