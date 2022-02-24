Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

NBIX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,658. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after buying an additional 235,530 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

