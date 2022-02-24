Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

