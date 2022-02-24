Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. 29,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.
About Nevro (Get Rating)
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
