New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,790.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,324.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

