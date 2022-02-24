New England Research & Management Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 204.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 581,399 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

