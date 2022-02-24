New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

