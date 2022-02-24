New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $182.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,641 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.