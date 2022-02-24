New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,820 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,922,000 after purchasing an additional 93,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Nintendo stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

