New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 3,315 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

