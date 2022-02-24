New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $598,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,192,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

