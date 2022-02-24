New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,682,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 123,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1,051.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $142,316.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.