New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $4.50

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NYMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 691,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

