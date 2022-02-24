New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $4.50

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.
NYMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.
NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $4.93.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.