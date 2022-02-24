NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will announce $100.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.17 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $449.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $449.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $457.00 million, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
NewAge stock remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NewAge has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.33.
NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
