NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will announce $100.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.17 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $449.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $449.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $457.00 million, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NewAge by 116.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge stock remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NewAge has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.33.

NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.