Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

