Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.83.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $130.60 and a 12-month high of $185.55. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.