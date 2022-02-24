NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6,808.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,808 ($92.59) and last traded at GBX 6,846 ($93.10), with a volume of 172842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,850 ($93.16).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($130.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.42).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,542.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,849.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The firm has a market cap of £8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($52.02) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,618.12). Also, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,947.16).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

