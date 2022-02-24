Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Down 8.2%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nexters by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexters by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexters during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

