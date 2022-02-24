NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 15,873 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

