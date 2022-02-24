Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of Nitori stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60. Nitori has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
