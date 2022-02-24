Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 187,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,691. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

