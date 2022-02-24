Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NDLS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $326.68 million, a PE ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85.

Several analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

