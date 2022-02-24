Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of NDLS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $326.68 million, a PE ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85.
Several analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.