Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NDLS stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 44,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,928. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $326.68 million, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

