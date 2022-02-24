Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $218.52. 3,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,984. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.77.

Get Nordson alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nordson by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nordson by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.