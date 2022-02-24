Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $253.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.71. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

