Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,825 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 371,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,972. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.