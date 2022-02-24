Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after buying an additional 962,754 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

