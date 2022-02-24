Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.44

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.44 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.80). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 12,667 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £10.73 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Northern Bear Company Profile (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

