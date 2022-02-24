Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPIFF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.